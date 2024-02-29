Missing hiker found dead at Telegraph Pass

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) said a 58-year-old woman died after hiking in the area of Telegraph Pass.

Deputies said they received a report of a missing hiker in Telegraph Pass on Wednesday afternoon.

The reporting party said the missing hiker, identified as 58-year-old Laura Kissinger, told them she would be going on a hike in the area of Telegraph Pass at about 6 a.m. on Wednesday.

However, the reporting party did not hear from Kissinger for a few hours and told law enforcement.

YCSO said deputies found Kissinger's vehicle parked near the hiking area and started a search.

YCSO’s Search and Rescue, Border Patrol BORSTAR, and CBP Air & Marine aerial support responded to the search.

Kissinger was then found at the bottom of a ridge about 1/4 mile from a main trail.

Deputies said she was found with trauma associated with a fall and died at the scene.

The next of kin has been notified.

YCSO said due to the remote area and steep terrain, AZDPS Helicopter Ranger from Tucson assisted with the extraction needed for the deceased.

Eduardo Morales will be hosting a livestream with more details.