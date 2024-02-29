Local students and healthcare collaborators recognized

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Students who won several binational contests and 30 years of binational collaborations from both sides of the border were recognized in the Regional Center for Border Health's (RCBH) quarterly meeting.

The Binational Health & Environment Council of Yuma County, Arizona and San Luis Río Colorado, Sonora (COBINAS) which is sponsored by RCBH said it celebrated the first quarterly meeting of 2024.

The ceremony was led by the CEO of RCBH, Amanda Aguirre, along with the Co-Presidents and representatives of COBINAS.

They also delivered plaques to the students who won the Binational Clean Air Calendar 2024 Annual Edition, and the First Special Education Edition Calendar.

RCBH said the Council recognized two teams of students who won the First Binational Awareness Video Contest.

Preparatorias of San Luis Río Colorado, and El Golfo de Santa Clara, Sonora and of high schools from Yuma County, Arizona participated in this contest.

RCBH said students from Colegio Nacional de Educación Técnica Superior, Perla Janeth Siqueiros Parada, Valeria Olmos Mitchel and Edwin Gerardo Miranda Miranda, won for San Luis Rio Colorado.

While a student from Cibola High School, Cesar Uriber, won for Yuma County, Arizona.

RCBH mentioned members were awarded for their 30 years of binational collaboration in the implementation of programs to detect, decrease, and prevent Tuberculosis in the border region of Arizona and Sonora.

Members awarded include San Luis Río Colorado Health District Dr. Alfredo Sánchez, Master of Nursing Sandra Salazar and Nurse María Concepción Soria, Dr. Francisco Amaya who was the former Director of ISSSTE clinic San Luis Río Colorado, and Yuma County Health Services District Dr. Benito Lopez.

Here are the Annual 2024 Binational Clean Air Calendar students recognized:

Cover: Alice Castillo, Desert Sonora Elementary School, Somerton, Arizona.

January: Regina Tonatzin Avila Castro, Escuela Secundaria Miguel Hidalgo y Costilla #22, San Luis Rio Colorado, Sonora.

February: Manuel Valenzuela Barrios, Desert Sonora Elementary, Somerton, Arizona.

March: Kennia Morales Ortiz, Colegio Anglo Frontera, A.C., San Luis Río Colorado, Sonora.

April: Stacey Arellano García, Harvest Preparatory Academy, San Luis, Arizona.

May: Aylin Stephanie Beltrán Moreno, Escuela Primaria Topahue, San Luis Río Colorado, Sonora.

June: Lia Molina, Desert Sonora Elementary School, Somerton, Arizona.

July: Zurisadai Briones Solis, Escuela Primaria Luis Moreno Bustamante, El Golfo de Santa Clara, Sonora.

August: Brandon Ochoa Navarrete, Harvest Preparatory Academy, San Luis, Arizona

September: Miranda Frausto, Instituto Kino Primaria, San Luis Río Colorado, Sonora

October: Camila Cervantes, Ed Pastor Elementary School, San Luis, Arizona.

November: Juliana Angelique Belen Sánchez, Instituto Kino Primaria, San Luis Río Colorado, Sonora.

December: Francisco Muñoz Ortega, Harvest Preparatory Academy, San Luis, Arizona.

This year Miss Teen Achieve National Princess and Miss Arizona Princess Teen Achieve and also Arizona Champion in USA Open in Karate and Kobuto, Perla Huez, 9, is dedicating the Calendar.

Here are the 2024 Binational Clean Air Special Education Calendar recognized:

Cover: Sebastian Olvera De Anda, 17, Gila Ridge High School, Yuma, Arizona.

January: Uriel Jaramillo, 7, Cesar Chavez Elementary, San Luis, Arizona.

February: Luis Alberto Alcaraz Ruiz, 12, Centro de Atención Múltiple #100, San Luis Río Colorado, Sonora.

March: Italia Samayoa Jacquez, 10, RCBH/ Center for Special Needs & Autism, San Luis, Arizona.

April: Carter Gettings, 13, Castle Dome Middle School, Yuma, Arizona.

May: Ulises Jaramillo, 12, Southwest Jr. High School, San Luis, Arizona.

June: Yeicop Gil López, 10, RCBH/ Center for Special Needs & Autism, San Luis, Arizona.

July: Santiago Corona Nathan, 13, Castle Dome Middle School, Yuma, Arizona.

August: Santiago Vasquez, 13, RCBH/ Center for Special Needs & Autism, San Luis, Arizona.

September: Samantha Medrano, 11, RCBH/ Center for Special Needs & Autism, San Luis, Arizona.

October: Sebastian Olvera De Anda, 17, Gila Ridge High School, Yuma, Arizona.

November: Ashley Yareli Renteria Quintero, 15, Centro de Atención Múltiple #100, San Luis Río Colorado, Sonora.

December: Sebastian Olvera De Anda, 17, Gila Ridge High School, Yuma, Arizona.

The First Annual Binational Clean Air Special Education Calendar is dedicated by Juvencio Rincon, Arizona Special Olympics, Yuma County, Arizona.

RBCH also said the main speaker of the COBINAS meeting was Dr. Natalia Navarro Lagunas, the Director Neurodevelopment Assistance Direction with Sonoran Health Ministry.

Dr. Navarro Lagunas announced 11 clinics with this model are in the process to be placed in 11 Sonoram cities that includes San Luis Rio Colorado, said RCBH.