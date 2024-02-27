YPD alerts community of level three sex offender, Alejandro Figueroa Cunningham

Alejandro Figueroa Cunningham is a level three sex offender with a high risk to re-offend

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Police Department (YPD) is notifying the community of a level three sex offender, Alejandro Figueroa Cunningham.

40-year-old Alejandro Figueroa Cunningham is residing in the area of South 13th Avenue and West Third Street in Yuma.

Cunningham is described as 5 feet 2 inches, 165 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

According to YPD, Cunningham had sexual intercourse with a minor against her will in August 2003.

He then pled guilty to Sexual Assault in Yuma Superior Court in April 2005.

Cunningham also failed to register as a sex offender in Yuma County in October 2018.

He also pled guilty to Failure to Update his address in Yuma Superior Court in June 2019.

YPD said if you have information on any criminal activity, contact them at (928) 783-4421, or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.

If you have information on current criminal activity on this or any other offender, contact Detective Almodova at (928) 373-4781.