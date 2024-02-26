Skip to Content
Yuma County

Red Cross helping victims after two local fires

By ,
today at 6:21 PM
Published 5:27 PM

YUMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Red Cross is helping victims of two local fires over the weekend.

A family of three is being assisted due to heavy smoke resulting from a hay fire near Somerton. 

No word as of yet as to what caused the fire. 

The Red Cross is also helping the person who lost their RV trailer to a fire on Sunday.

Courtesy: Rural Metro Fire

Rural Metro Fire Department responded to the fire located in the area of South Avenue A near Somerton.

Rural Metro said the fire started around the refrigerator, and no injuries were reported. 

The cause of the fire is yet to be determined as this is still an ongoing investigation. 

