Funding going towards Yuma International Airport 

About $36.9 million to be invested in Arizona airport terminal upgrades from Senators Sinema and Kelly's bipartisan infrastructure law

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Through the Airport Terminal Program, the Yuma International Airport will receive $950,000 and plan to strengthen its security.

The Yuma International Airport plans to use the grant to strengthen security by upgrading and replacing security cameras, access readers, fiber optics, and data switches.

Including hardware at high-security requirement locations to enhance security and aid in detecting potential threats against people, property, and aircraft.

A press release from Senators Kyrsten Sinema and Mark Kelly stated that $36,950,000 will be invested in Arizona airport terminal upgrades from the bipartisan infrastructure law.

The Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport will also receive $36 million through the Airport Terminal Program.

This program was created by Sinema and Kelly’s bipartisan infrastructure law to provide grants for airport terminal development projects, said the press release.

“Today’s $36 million investment from our bipartisan infrastructure law will strengthen airport security and safety at Phoenix Sky Harbor and Yuma International – allowing Arizonans to travel with ease and peace of mind,” said Sinema.

“Our airports support jobs and tourism in our state. These resources will further modernization at Sky Harbor and security upgrades at Yuma International to allow passengers to travel safely and comfortably,” said Senator Kelly.