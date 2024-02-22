Dome Valley Raceway hosts the Arizona ATV Nationals

WELLTON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Dome Valley Raceway is hosting the Arizona ATV Nationals.

The five-day event brings in professional sand drag racers from around the country to battle it out on the race track.

The family-owned racetrack provides a place for sand drag races to showcase their abilities and hopefully bring more popularity to their sport.

"I've grown up doing this my entire life. My family started this racetrack. My father had a dream, you know, if you build it they'll come and they came. We have racers from Louisiana, Washington, all over the place and just hear that they're traveling and making the commitment to come out and race with us here in little Wellton, Yuma, Arizona is awesome!" said Esteban Juarez, Race Director at Dome Valley Raceway.

The Dome Valley Raceway invites you to join them.

Tickets are on sale at the gate and events run from Thursday until Saturday.