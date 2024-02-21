Yuma Transfer and Career Expo offers opportunities for AWC students and alumni
Expo is hosted in collaboration with AWC Career & Advisement Services and Transfer Services
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona Western College (AWC) said students and alumni are invited to its Yuma Transfer and Career Expo to find higher education programs and job opportunities.
This expo will be happening on Monday, March 4 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the 3C Breezeway on the AWC Yuma Campus located at 2020 S. Avenue 8E.
AWC said the expo is part of the Desert Southwest Transfer Conference which focuses on providing transfer and career information, full and part-time employment, volunteer opportunities, and internships to AWC students, alumni, and partner university students.
Participants can discover what it takes to transfer to a university and talk to representatives from other universities to learn about offered programs.
Participating Employers, Agencies, and Organizations:
- ALLO Fiber
- Aram Studios
- Arizona Army National Guard
- Arizona Public Service (APS)
- Bureau of Land Management
- CAN Community Health
- Earn to Learn – Next Steps Advisor Program
- Education Forward Arizona
- El Centro Regional Medical Center
- Haven Health Sandpointe
- Marine Corps Community Services, Child & Youth Programs
- Peace Corps
- Renewable Power USA
- Republic Services
- Scottsdale Police Department
- SimonMed Imaging
- U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground
- United Cerebral Palsy of Southern Arizona
- US ARMY/ ARMY Reserves
- USCIS (US Citizenship and Immigration Services)
- Yuma County Human Resources
- Yuma County Information Technology Services Department
- Yuma County Library District
- Yuma County Sheriff's Office
- Yuma Police Department
- Yuma Regional Medical Center
- Yuma Rehabilitation Hospital
- Yuma School District One
Participating Universities:
- ASU Local Yuma
- CETYS Universidad
- Chamberlain University and Walden University
- Grand Canyon University
- Northern Arizona University
- Southern New Hampshire University
- University of Arizona Yuma
- University of Maryland Global Campus
Participating AWC Departments/Programs:
- AZ Quest DWG (Dislocated Workers Grant)
- Career and Advisement Services
- Fashion Department
- Transfer Services Department
For more information, contact the Transfer Services Department at transfer.services@azwestern.edu or (928) 344-7638.