Yuma Transfer and Career Expo offers opportunities for AWC students and alumni

Expo is hosted in collaboration with AWC Career & Advisement Services and Transfer Services

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona Western College (AWC) said students and alumni are invited to its Yuma Transfer and Career Expo to find higher education programs and job opportunities.

This expo will be happening on Monday, March 4 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the 3C Breezeway on the AWC Yuma Campus located at 2020 S. Avenue 8E.

AWC said the expo is part of the Desert Southwest Transfer Conference which focuses on providing transfer and career information, full and part-time employment, volunteer opportunities, and internships to AWC students, alumni, and partner university students.

Participants can discover what it takes to transfer to a university and talk to representatives from other universities to learn about offered programs.

Participating Employers, Agencies, and Organizations:

ALLO Fiber

Aram Studios

Arizona Army National Guard

Arizona Public Service (APS)

Bureau of Land Management

CAN Community Health

Earn to Learn – Next Steps Advisor Program

Education Forward Arizona

El Centro Regional Medical Center

Haven Health Sandpointe

Marine Corps Community Services, Child & Youth Programs

Peace Corps

Renewable Power USA

Republic Services

Scottsdale Police Department

SimonMed Imaging

U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground

United Cerebral Palsy of Southern Arizona

US ARMY/ ARMY Reserves

USCIS (US Citizenship and Immigration Services)

Yuma County Human Resources

Yuma County Information Technology Services Department

Yuma County Library District

Yuma County Sheriff's Office

Yuma Police Department

Yuma Regional Medical Center

Yuma Rehabilitation Hospital

Yuma School District One



Participating Universities:

ASU Local Yuma

CETYS Universidad

Chamberlain University and Walden University

Grand Canyon University

Northern Arizona University

Southern New Hampshire University

University of Arizona Yuma

University of Maryland Global Campus



Participating AWC Departments/Programs:

AZ Quest DWG (Dislocated Workers Grant)

Career and Advisement Services

Fashion Department

Transfer Services Department

For more information, contact the Transfer Services Department at transfer.services@azwestern.edu or (928) 344-7638.