Humane Society of Yuma holds its fourth annual Quilt Auction

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Humane Society of Yuma commenced its fourth annual Quilt Auction on Tuesday.

All the proceeds from the auction go directly toward helping the animals benefitting the shelter.

Most of the quilts were handmade by local artists and donated specifically for this event.

"We're super blessed to have community members come forward for this, not only to make the quilts but to donate to purchase them because everybody loves this event these quilts are just amazing," said Annette Lagunas, Executive Director of the Humane Society of Yuma.

The auction closes Friday at 3 p.m., so hurry to get your bids in.

Visit 32auctions.com/hsoyquiltauction2024 to register.