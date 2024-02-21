Skip to Content
Yuma County

Humane Society of Yuma holds its fourth annual Quilt Auction

Manoah Tuiasosopo
By
today at 5:00 PM
Published 5:51 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Humane Society of Yuma commenced its fourth annual Quilt Auction on Tuesday.

All the proceeds from the auction go directly toward helping the animals benefitting the shelter.

Most of the quilts were handmade by local artists and donated specifically for this event.

"We're super blessed to have community members come forward for this, not only to make the quilts but to donate to purchase them because everybody loves this event these quilts are just amazing," said Annette Lagunas, Executive Director of the Humane Society of Yuma.

The auction closes Friday at 3 p.m., so hurry to get your bids in.

Visit 32auctions.com/hsoyquiltauction2024 to register.

Article Topic Follows: Yuma County

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Manoah Tuiasosopo

Manoah Tuiasosopo joined the KYMA team as a videographer in February 2024. If you have story ideas, you can send them to his email at manoah.tuiasosopo@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content