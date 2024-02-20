City of Yuma Parks and Recreation Master Plan update

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Parks and Recreation team will provide an update on the Yuma Park Master Plan at Tuesday’s city council work session.

The goal is to create a framework for the development, planning, and maintenance of Yuma parks, arts, trails, facilities, and programs.

The improvements and changes will take place over the next 10 years.

They have already taken surveys from the public to see what they would like.

“The ten-year plan starts by getting the residents' input as to what they wanted to see out of parks and recreation next phase is going to be prioritized and then from there, we’re going to be able to get a sense of okay this is the top thing that we have to pay attention,” said City of Yuma Public Affairs Coordinator, Dave Nash.

Tonight they will provide an update on the survey and the next steps.

