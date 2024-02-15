Skip to Content
Yuma County

Local organization to bring awareness to teen dating violence through presentation

The Healing Journey
today at 12:02 PM
Published 12:30 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Healing Journey will be hosting a teen dating violence awareness presentation to the community.

This is to make the community aware that teenagers also suffer violence in their relationships.

One in 10 high school students has been purposefully hit, slapped, or physically hit by a boyfriend or girlfriend, said the Healing Journey.

The Healing Journey invites the community to join the event and learn how to recognize the early signs of abuse.

The presentation will be happening on Friday, February 23 from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Healing Journey located at 2150 S. Arizona Avenue in Yuma.

There will be food provided.

Yuma County

Faith Rodriquez

Faith Rodriquez is a digital content director who joined in 2022.

If you any story ideas then you can contact her at:
faith.rodriquez@kecytv.com

