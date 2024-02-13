Local class celebrates National Weather Person’s Day

Thank you to Mr. De Los Reyes's 3rd grade class from Harvest Preparatory Academy for showing their appreciation on National Weather Person's Day.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Last week was National Weather Person’s Day and a local class took time to show their appreciation to me.

All the students made me adorable handmade thank you cards, a huge banner with my name on it and a cute basket with all my favorite things.

February is also kindness month so Mr. De Los Reyes' classroom decided to do acts of kindness to helpful people in our community.

De Los Reyes told me they learned about meteorologists at the beginning of 3rd grade so the students were really excited to take the time to appreciate a local weather expert on National Weather Person's Day.

Thank you again to Mr. De Los Reyes's 3rd grade class.

It was such a sweet and kind surprise that I will never forget.