Skip to Content
Yuma County

Triple murder suspect back in court

KYMA
By
today at 6:13 PM
Published 6:16 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The man charged with murdering three people in September of 2022 was back in court Friday for a final case management conference.

41-year-old Ivan Osuna is facing three counts of first-degree murder.

The three murders were discovered on the same day.

One of the murders happened on Mohave Lane in Yuma.

The other two bodies were found in a rural area north of Somerton. 

Osuna is in custody without bond.

His next court appearance is set for early March for a continued case management conference as the case has been considered a complex matter.

We'll be there and provide you with an update on this triple-murder case.

Article Topic Follows: Yuma County

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Valeria Rodriguez

Valeria Rodriguez joined the KYMA team as a multimedia journalist in June 2023.
If you have any story ideas, you can contact her at valeria.rodriguez@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content