Triple murder suspect back in court

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The man charged with murdering three people in September of 2022 was back in court Friday for a final case management conference.

41-year-old Ivan Osuna is facing three counts of first-degree murder.

The three murders were discovered on the same day.

One of the murders happened on Mohave Lane in Yuma.

The other two bodies were found in a rural area north of Somerton.

Osuna is in custody without bond.

His next court appearance is set for early March for a continued case management conference as the case has been considered a complex matter.

We'll be there and provide you with an update on this triple-murder case.