Technological advancements available in Yuma County

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Technological advancements in evidence management are available in Yuma County for evidence retention.

Richard Parks, Deputy Chief Public Defender for Yuma County, will be serving on the Advisory Committee on Evidence Retention alongside Judge Cruz, Appellate Court Judge Thumma, and other judges.

Including attorneys, clerks of court, and a public member from all across Arizona.

The main goal of the committee is to come up with ways how to save the County and State money.

It is also to help with saving storage of where the evidence is being held.

For Criminal cases, evidence is kept forever and for Civil cases, they are kept for about 10 years.

