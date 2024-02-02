Suspect accused of placing a recording device in park bathroom not formally charged

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A 29-year-old man was not formally charged after being accused of placing a recording device in a bathroom at Sanguinetti Memorial Park.

The incident occurred more than three months ago.

The Yuma Police Department reported that officers responded to a report of a recording device found in a bathroom at Sanguinetti Memorial Park.

The person who reported the incident handed the device found in the bathroom to officers.

Yuma police said detectives confirmed the device had recording capabilities and that an image of the suspect was found on the device.

On Tuesday night, officers managed to find the person who matched the image of the suspect.

The suspect was initially charged with Voyeurism: knowingly invading privacy and illegally viewing/recording/recording people. He is being held at the Yuma County Detention Center.

If you or anyone you know has more information about this case, please contact Yuma Police or call 78-Crime to remain anonymous.