Local middle school teacher released

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Somerton Middle School teacher accused of hitting a student was not formally charged on Friday in court.

He was facing one count of aggravated assault involving a minor after allegedly hitting a student in the classroom.

A judge signed discharge papers for his release.

We reached out to the district after the charges were not filed and the district said the teacher will still be on administrative leave while the investigation continues.

On Thursday, the mother of the victim said in an exclusive interview that her son was going through a stressful time and that he is scared and hurt.

Even though the teacher was released, the court can file a complaint at a later time if additional evidence is found.