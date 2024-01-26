Local high schools join Agriculture Mechanics Competition

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Agricultural Mechanics Competition was made up of six different local high schools competing in nine different contests.

“Just experience honestly the best thing in being in agriculture is just getting experience from anything that you can and anybody that you can,” said a member of Gila Ridge's Agriculture Mechanic FFA, Riely Beck.

The event takes place three times a year testing students on their knowledge in agriculture-related areas.

During the contest, the students were tasked with welding and constructing various forms of equipment.

“Right behind me are students competing in agriculture mechanics they are demonstrating their skills and abilities in welding woodworking and plumbing,” said Tosha Gillispie, the Director of Agriculture Programs.

Beck also shares why events like the one that occurred Friday morning are so important to her.

Each one of these events are qualifying events for the state FFA Career and Leadership event in Tucson on February 23 and 24.