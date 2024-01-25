Yuma Border Patrol agent hit with rocks

YUMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - According to a social media post from the U.S. Border Patrol Yuma Sector, human smugglers allegedly assaulted an agent with rocks while he was arresting illegal border crossers.

The incident happened on Tuesday morning on the west side of San Luis, Arizona.

U.S. Border Patrol Yuma Sector said agents took several subjects into custody during the incident.

The injured agent was taken to the hospital for treatment.

“The threat against our agents is real and will not be tolerated," stated Yuma Sector Chief Patrol Agent Sean L. McGoffin.

Border Patrol Yuma Sector said they are investigating this incident.

Viewer discretion is advised as the social media post below has a graphic image of the injury.

Samantha Byrd will have more information.