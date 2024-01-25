Wellton Manufacturing Training Center enrollment numbers rise

WELLTON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - According to Arizona Western College (AWC), enrollment has increased to almost double at the Wellton Manufacturing Training Center over the past year.

AWC said the campus offers programming in:

Electrical

Solar

Fiber Optics

Generator Maintenance and Repair

Hydraulics/Pneumatics

CNC Machining

PLC Programming

Material Sciences

Construction

More than 400 students are enrolled at the center for this semester.

AWC is expecting to see that number rise as there will be new programs and a facility expansion through the Yuma Future48 Workforce Accelerator project.

“It’s important for me to say that increasing student numbers is not the primary focus of what we do, but rather an effective tool to measure if our programs are well suited for the needs of our community,” said Jim Larson, AWC Director of Manufacturing.

Larson also shared that they’re also noticing a large increase in students enrolling in beginner courses.

There will also be new programs for the center that will include Electronics Technician and Flooring Installation.

Larson said there will be plans to make electrical courses available in Spanish.

AWC said the Yuma Future48 Workforce Accelerator, which was announced by Gov. Katie Hobbs, will be offering workforce training at the center in:

Electrical technology

Advanced manufacturing

Broadband fiber optics

Solar installation

This is to support the region's aerospace and defense industries, said AWC.]

AWC said the partnership will include a 5,600-square-foot expansion of the facility in Wellton and the project is expected to be completed later this year.