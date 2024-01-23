Small Business Development Center helping local entrepreneurs

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Small Business Development Center (SBDC) in Yuma helps entrepreneurs in Yuma and La Paz County looking to start their businesses.

One local business in Yuma was able to share just how much the center has helped them.

“They’ve helped us so much in just kind of getting our ducks in a row like creating a business plan and really helping us being able to see where our profit comes from and how we can add to that also how we can kind of expand our services as well,” said Jackie Alves, the co-founder of The Beauty Bar.

The Beauty Bar was also able to expand and grow with the help of the SBDC.

In the last fiscal year, the center has created 246 jobs and counseled and/ or trained 973 clients.

Director of the SBDC, Crystal Mendoza, explained how only a team of six has been able to help so many people.

“I have a tiny but mighty team so my team is equipped with a variety of technical expertise to be able to support our entrepreneurs which is why I have been able to support 45 brand new businesses,” said Mendoza.

The organization has increased sales to over $17.4 million for various businesses.

Mendoza recommends shopping locally rather than buying from larger corporations.

“If we support our entrepreneurs our local businesses that not only are we helping create new jobs, we’re retaining jobs within the community, and of course at the end of the day making a stronger community within itself,” said Mendoza.

Arizona Western College both hosts and supports the Small Business Development Center.