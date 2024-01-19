Rep. Ruben Gallego seeks to cut costs of living in Arizona

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - U.S. Representative Ruben Gallego (D-Arizona) is looking to cut costs for what he calls hard-working Americans.

And one local is happy with what the representative is trying to do.

“Yes it is very good because there are a lot of people with low income and they don’t have the sufficient means to live with large costs,” said local Yuma resident, Maria Leticia De La Cruz Rodriguez.

Representative Gallego introduced the Lower Drug Costs for Families Act, which helps Arizonans save money at the pharmacy.

He also championed a $10 billion down payment assistance program to help first-generation home buyers.

“In Yuma County too, housing is more expensive, right? So if you’re a young man or young woman that wants to start your family who wants to just move out of the house, it is nonsense for you to rent so we’ve both done two things, number one, brought more housing to Arizona,” said Rep. Gallego.

Representative Gallego explained why this is so important and how it relates to him.

“This is personal to me, growing up poor, and working class. I understand what happens when costs go up, you know. I was raised in a single-parent household my mom was secretary, has four kids on her own so we were always working just to make ends meet," explained Rep. Gallego.

Gallego said he will continue to fight to keep costs down and life more affordable for Arizona families.