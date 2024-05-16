Community invited to participate in upcoming events for Pride Month

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Calexico Recreation Department is inviting the community to participate in its two events for Pride Month.

The department said the events are to promote inclusivity, foster creativity, and showcase the talents and diversity of the community.

The first event is a Paint Night happening on Monday, June 3.

It begins at 5 p.m. at the Carmen Durazo Cultural Arts Center, 421 Heffernan Avenue in Calexico.

16 and above are allowed to participate in the event and the fee costs $10 and includes all class materials.

Paint Night will be a fun-filled evening of artistic expression and there will be an experienced instructor who will give step-by-step guidance to everyone participating.

This event is an opportunity for participants to explore their artistic talents and create vibrant masterpieces.

The Calexico Recreation Department said spaces are limited and to reserve your spot early.

Contact the Recreation Department at (760) 357-5575 | (760) 768-2176 or culturalarts@calexico.ca.gov to reserve your spot for Paint Night.

The second event is a Pride Month Open Mic & Pop-Up Exhibit happening on Thursday, June 6.

It begins at 5:30 p.m. at the Carmen Durazo Cultural Arts Center, 421 Heffernan Avenue in Calexico.

This event is free for everyone to attend and participate.

The Pride Month Open Mic & Pop-Up Exhibit invites everyone to showcase their talents whether its through singing, dancing, poetry, short stories, paintings, drawings, sculptures, digital art, etc.

Visual artists are also welcome to bring their creations to display at the pop-up exhibit.

The Calexico Recreation Department said the event will create a supportive and welcoming space for the community to come together and appreciate the diverse forms of artistic expression.