H-2A Visa part of Yuma County’s 2024 Federal Legislative Priorities

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma County's 2024 Federal Legislative Priorities include supporting the agricultural workforce with an H-2A Temporary Agricultural Program.

Currently, there is a three-year cap on these visas.

Director of Yuma County Economic Development, Alejandro Figueroa is working with the Arizona Farm Bureau to work out a way to extend these visas as temporary workers are the backbone of Yuma County's economy.

According to Figueroa, there are about 2,000 trucks that leave from Yuma every day to other parts of the U.S. that transport leafy greens from October to February.

Which is just about 30,000 trucks full of lettuce and other vegetables a year.

He also mentioned Yuma County makes up about one-third of the nation's agricultural produce.

Valeria Rodriguez will have more information.