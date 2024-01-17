Yuma City Council seats opening up

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma City Council will have three open seats this year up for election.

Potential candidates can now begin submitting their applications.

Current City Council Member Art Morales shared on what candidates can expect, after completing his first year.

“First piece of advice that I would give is make sure you have your family's support. It is a very rewarding but time-consuming obligation. So you want to make sure that your family and your friends understand that you’re running for city council," explained Morales.

The Arizona Primary Election is on August 6.

The top candidates advance to the General Election in November.

Meanwhile, the Arizona Presidential Preference Election is coming up on March 19.