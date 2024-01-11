City of San Luis appoint Nigel Reynoso as Chief of Police

Chief Reynoso has been serving as Acting Chief of Police since October 2023

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Mayor Nieves Riedel and City Council members appointed Nigel Reynoso as Chief of Police.

The City of San Luis stated that Reynoso was appointed after he emerged as the best candidate to fill the vacancy by the previous chief of police.

Chief Reynoso joined the San Luis Police Department in 2005 and has commanded all department divisions.

Before joining the department, he served in the US Marine Corps for eight years and was honorably discharged as a sergeant.

“After an extensive process, it was determined that Chief Reynso was the best candidate to take on the role of Chief of the City of San Luis Police Department,” stated Mayor Nieves Riedel. “With his years of service, experience, and education, we are confident Chief Reynoso has the necessary experience to lead our Police Department during this important time.”

“It is both an honor and a blessing to be given the opportunity to continue leading the dedicated women and men of this department,” stated Chief Nigel Reynoso. “I know I have an excellent team behind me ready to work diligently,” he added.