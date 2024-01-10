Yuma County extends broadband network

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma County’s broadband fiber network project is ahead of schedule and under budget.

Now, the county is using the leftover money to expand stable internet access into east Yuma County.

The $6 million left over from the project's over $20 million budget will benefit residents out here in the North Gila Valley as well as East County.

“It’s a big plus because it gets it further out into the county, for the same price,” said Yuma County Supervisor, Darren Simmons.

Supervisor Darren Simmons represents East County and said this will help residents there tremendously.

“We found out during COVID that we didn’t have the backbone for the kids to do home learning, plus the businesses it will attract will be a big plus,” said Simmons.

The Yuma County Broadband Program Manager explains how this project benefits locals

“It doesn’t add any overhead to our taxpayers and to our community, it actually becomes a community resource. So that improves your opportunities at home to do work from home, it improves opportunities for our businesses, as well as emergency services,” said Yuma County Broadband Program Manager Phillip Way.

So far, the county has paid out $14.6 million in construction payments to Allo Fiber, the contractor, which means the budget is under $6.1 million.

Way said a number of local internet service providers have already been inquiring about connecting to the middle-mile network to service future customers.

“We’re hoping to have this completed the second phase going eastward by December of 2024, so this year, so this year it’s our goal to gave that middle mile infrastructure in place,” expressed Way.