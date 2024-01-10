San Luis will use grant money for new water meters

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - San Luis will be replacing 5,000 water meters after receiving a $2 million grant from the Water Infrastructure Authority of Arizona.

“In this moment, we monitor numbers monthly if there is a problem or something we have to go to the house and verify with this new system we will be able to check it out directly from the office,” said Finance Accounting Manager Miguel Ramirez.

Before the new meters, leaks would go unnoticed for weeks at times, but now the city will be alerted right away.

Mayor Nieves Riedel explained why it'll be helpful for everyone in San Luis.

“Water is like gold it’s it’s like legal tender right now so that is going to help everybody a great deal... especially our residents,” said Mayor Riedel.

The city will have to pay about $650,000 to cover the rest of the costs.

The mayor shares how much money residents could be saving with these new water meters.

“It’s going to be very cost-effective for the residents because when usually when they have a water leak when they come it's already too late they have hundreds of dollars of fees because no one was able to detect that problem on time," said Mayor Riedel.

The city will begin replacing the water meters in about two to three months and it will finish in about two years.