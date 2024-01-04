Skip to Content
Yuma man arrested for robbery and aggravated assault after crash

Yuma County Sheriff's Office
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) said a 30-year-old man was arrested for multiple felonies after a two-vehicle crash on the overpass on Fortuna Road.

YCSO said they responded to the crash on Wednesday afternoon and found a Dodge Challenger and Ford Taurus blocking the roadway from a crash.

When the deputy approached the crash scene, he was told by drivers nearby that one of the people allegedly had a firearm.

YCSO said the driver of the Ford Taurus allegedly pointed a firearm at the driver of the Dodge Challenger while demanding money and at a passerby who asked him to move his vehicle from the roadway.

Deputies identified the suspect as 30-year-old Jose Heredia.

He was arrested and booked into the Yuma County Detention Center for Robbery, two counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, and Disorderly Conduct with a Weapon.

This case remains under investigation.

If you or anyone else have information about this case, contact the Yuma County Sheriff's Office at 928-783-4427 or 78-CRIME to remain anonymous.

