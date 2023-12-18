Skip to Content
Yuma County

YCSO investigating shots fired, avoid the area

Abraham Retana
By
today at 5:42 PM
Published 5:15 PM

UPDATE (5:30 P.M.) - A resident in the area said there were about six or seven shots fired and it happened around 3:30 p.m.

The resident said they don't know who did it and if there were any injuries.

Deputies are currently searching for evidence in the area.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) said deputies are investigating a report of shots fired in the area of S. Vaughn Avenue and West 5th Street.

Deputies are saying to avoid the area.

We will continue to update this article.

Article Topic Follows: Yuma County

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Faith Rodriquez

Faith Rodriquez is a digital content director who joined in 2022.

If you any story ideas then you can contact her at:
faith.rodriquez@kecytv.com

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content