YCSO investigating shots fired, avoid the area

UPDATE (5:30 P.M.) - A resident in the area said there were about six or seven shots fired and it happened around 3:30 p.m.

The resident said they don't know who did it and if there were any injuries.

Deputies are currently searching for evidence in the area.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) said deputies are investigating a report of shots fired in the area of S. Vaughn Avenue and West 5th Street.

Deputies are saying to avoid the area.

