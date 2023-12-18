YCSO investigating shots fired, avoid the area
UPDATE (5:30 P.M.) - A resident in the area said there were about six or seven shots fired and it happened around 3:30 p.m.
The resident said they don't know who did it and if there were any injuries.
Deputies are currently searching for evidence in the area.
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) said deputies are investigating a report of shots fired in the area of S. Vaughn Avenue and West 5th Street.
Deputies are saying to avoid the area.
We will continue to update this article.