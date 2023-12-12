Visit Yuma announces 2023 Dorothy Young Electric Light Parade winners

Visit Yuma hosts the Dorothy Young Memorial Electric Light Parade each year

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Visit Yuma announced its winners for the 2023 Dorothy Young Memorial Electric Light Parade they host each year.

This year's theme for the parade was "Travel Forward" and pays homage to the region's past, present, and future.

There was a panel of judges who were sponsors, dignitaries, and community leaders at the parade and determined the winners.

Visit Yuma said there are categories and winners receive a certificate, a cash prize, and a trophy for the "Best Performing Band."

“The Dorothy Young Electric Light Parade is a staple among our community and the winners represent the most festive and excited of the community during our holiday season. Appropriate to celebrate our brightest and most festive event on this first weekend of Hanukkah, the celebration of lights. We are proud of our parade and the people that make it memorable every year, our incredible participants.” - Marcus Carney, Visit Yuma Executive Director.

Here is the list of winners:

Best Performing Band – Gadsden Elementary School District #32 Marching Band

Best Vehicle – New Class Car Club

Best Float – The Quechan Tribe

Best Animal – Grooming by Josephine

Best Walking/Performing – Gadsden Folkloric Group

Mary Jane Allen Award for Best Depiction of Theme– 4th Avenue Junior High School

Congratulations to everyone who won and participated in the parade!