American Legion Post 19 hosts Pearl Harbor breakfast

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The American Legion Post 19 hosted a Pear Harbor remembrance breakfast to honor all of those who lost their lives that day.

The breakfast started Thursday morning and people were welcome to come, eat, and listen to Veteran guest speakers.

During the breakfast, the Veterans were asked to stand up and receive recognition for the sacrifices they have made.

Vice Commander Walt Blakesley shared why this event is so important.

“To reflect, remember, honor those who were killed at Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941,” said Vice Commander Blakesley.

The attack on Pearl Harbor killed over 2,400 people, and even though many people today were not alive on that day, it is still a significant moment in the hearts and minds of many.

“For me personally, it’s a day that I will not forget I was not born at that time, a couple years later, but hearing about it and watching all the news reels that came out in my lifetime we should never forget December 7, 1941, it was a day of infamy as our past president Franklin Eleanor Roosevelt said,” said Oliver Tracy 1st District of Arizona Chaplain.

Tracy also has a message regarding the war.

“Never forget... we could have been in a worse situation we could have lost but we didn’t we stood true to our colors and our national heritage,” said Tracy.

Vice Commander Blakesley also has a message for the younger generations.

“It’s important not only to me but to all veterans that the next generation understand that it's going to be there responsibility to make sure this country’s defended,” said Vice Commander Blakesley.

The American Legion Post 19 invites everyone to attend the breakfast in the years to come.