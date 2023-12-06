Skip to Content
today at 4:27 PM
Published 4:53 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Local businesses and non-profits in Yuma now have the chance to get a brand facelift.

Imaginary Friends Studio is holding the New Year New Yuma contest.

It's over $20,000 worth of prizes.

All local commercial businesses and non-profit agencies can enter.

"For the grand prize we include logo and brands makeover and on the nonprofit side it's the makeover with identity and the brand guide," said John Perry, Imaginary Friends Studio President.

The deadline to submit your business is December 31.

To participate, go to newyearnewyuma.com.

Abraham Retana

Send your story ideas and more to Abraham at:
abraham.retana@kecytv.com

