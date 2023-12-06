New mental health website for Yuma County

YUMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma County Health Department launched a new tool for mental health services.

CredibleMind is a free online platform that offers videos, podcasts, and books where you can get information about more than 200 topics including stress, depression, grief, loss, and anxiety.

"It was something near us something the community wanted so we are hoping that providing this great resource to the community that a way to give the resources on the hands that need it and kid of helping destigmatized mental health as a whole," said Ryan Butcher, Yuma County Public Health Communications Coordinator.

Get more information on this website by going to yumacountyaz.crediblemind.com.