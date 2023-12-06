Skip to Content
Yuma County

New mental health website for Yuma County

By ,
today at 3:29 PM
Published 3:38 PM

YUMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma County Health Department launched a new tool for mental health services.

CredibleMind is a free online platform that offers videos, podcasts, and books where you can get information about more than 200 topics including stress, depression, grief, loss, and anxiety.

"It was something near us something the community wanted so we are hoping that providing this great resource to the community that a way to give the resources on the hands that need it and kid of helping destigmatized mental health as a whole," said Ryan Butcher, Yuma County Public Health Communications Coordinator.

Get more information on this website by going to yumacountyaz.crediblemind.com.

Article Topic Follows: Yuma County

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Abraham Retana

Send your story ideas and more to Abraham at:
abraham.retana@kecytv.com

Author Profile Photo

Vanessa Gongora

Vanessa Gongora joined the KYMA team in 2022 and is the anchor/producer for CBS at 4 p.m.

You can contact her with story ideas at vanessa.gongora@kecytv.com

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content