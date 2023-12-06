Skip to Content
Yuma County

Introduction to home occupation update

today at 4:28 PM
Published 4:58 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The City of Yuma is talking about bringing its home occupation code up to state standards as it will be introduced but not voted on at the City Council meeting.

The update would include that businesses operating at home can have immediate family members and two other individuals who are not residents of the site working there.

The number of clients would also be updated from one to two per hour.

City Councilmember Gary Knight explains why more people are wanting to run their business from home.

“Now that the pandemic is pretty much behind us they found that they liked working from home, they could spend more time with their family and actually they were more productive,” said Knight.

The city council is also voting on the Desert Dunes Water Reclamation Facility capacity increase.

We’ll have an update for you tonight at 10 p.m.

Eduardo Morales

Eduardo Morales joined KYMA as a reporter in September 2023. If you have any story ideas or tips, email him at eduardo.morales@kecytv.com.

