Yuma County

Visit Yuma unveils their 2024 Travel Guide

today at 11:46 AM
Published 11:05 AM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Visit Yuma unveils its 2024 Travel Guide, which is full of activities to do, places to stay, and so much more in Yuma.

It includes Yuma's iconic places such as the Yuma Territorial Prison and the Colorado River.

It also includes close by attractions like the Sand Dunes in Imperial Valley and local restaurants like Prison Hill.

We also looked at the economic impact tourism has in Yuma County.

According to the Dean Runyan Economic Impact Report, there was a total of about $586 million spent in 2023.

Valeria Rodriguez

Valeria Rodriguez joined the KYMA team as a multimedia journalist in June 2023.
If you have any story ideas, you can contact her at valeria.rodriguez@kecytv.com.

