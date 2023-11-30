Visit Yuma unveils their 2024 Travel Guide

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Visit Yuma unveils its 2024 Travel Guide, which is full of activities to do, places to stay, and so much more in Yuma.

It includes Yuma's iconic places such as the Yuma Territorial Prison and the Colorado River.

It also includes close by attractions like the Sand Dunes in Imperial Valley and local restaurants like Prison Hill.

We also looked at the economic impact tourism has in Yuma County.

According to the Dean Runyan Economic Impact Report, there was a total of about $586 million spent in 2023.