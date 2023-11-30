City of Yuma receives bus donation to be used by fire department

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The City of Yuma received a school bus donation which will be used by the fire department to conduct training evolutions such as mass casualty and technical rescue incidents.

The city received the donation on Wednesday from RWC Group which provides buses to the Yuma Schools Transportation Consortium, said the City of Yuma Fire Department (YFD).

YFD said the bus is a full-size 2001 Blue Bird All-American that was received through a grant and due to the grant guidelines, the bus must be disabled when it is decommissioned.

The Transportation Consortium coordinated the transfer and Dick’s Towing and Salvage transferred the bus from the Consortium site to the City of Yuma Public Safety Training Facility, said YFD.

YFD says they thank the Yuma Schools Transportation Consortium, RWC Group, and Dick’s Towing for their donation.