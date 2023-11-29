YCSO notifies community of level two sex offender

Offenders are categorized into three levels with Level Two being an intermediate risk of reoffending

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) announced a change of address for convicted sex offender, 64-year-old Gilbert Buelna.

Buelna is currently living on the 5700 block of 8th Street in Yuma.

He is 5 feet, 10 inches tall, 180 pounds, with brown hair or bald and brown eyes.

On November 3, 1997, he was convicted of one count of molestation of a child in the La Paz County and sentenced to 17 years in prison,

This past October, he pled guilty, no contest to one count of attempted failure to register in the Yuma County Superior Court.

Gilbert Buelna is considered a level 2 sex offender with an intermediate risk to reoffend.

He is not wanted by the Yuma County Sheriff's Office at this time.