WELLTON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Homeward Bound Animal Rescue started in 2021 as an effort to help dogs or cats looking for a home or have been displaced.

The organization became a 501(c)3 non-profit foster-based rescue.

If you are interested in donating to Homeward Bound Animal Rescue, they have a GoFundMe https://gofund.me/7f9301ff.

Valeria Rodriguez will have more information.