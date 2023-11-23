Skip to Content
Yuma County

MCAS Yuma celebrates Thanksgiving with Turkey Bowl

Marine Corps Air Station Yuma
By
today at 12:17 PM
Published 12:37 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Yuma celebrated Thanksgiving this week with its 2023 Turkey Bowl.

The Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 214 and 122 hit the gridiron for America's favorite game, football!

Marine Corps Community Services in partnership with the single Marine program hosted the event.

Giving marines an opportunity to engage in friendly competition and promote Thanksgiving services scheduled for service members.

Congrats to the winning team and thank you to all of our military members for your service!

Courtesy: Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, U.S. Marine Corps

Article Topic Follows: Yuma County

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Faith Rodriquez

Faith Rodriquez is a digital content director who joined in 2022.

If you any story ideas then you can contact her at:
faith.rodriquez@kecytv.com

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content