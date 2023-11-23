MCAS Yuma celebrates Thanksgiving with Turkey Bowl

Congrats to the winning team and thank you to all of our military members for your service!

Giving marines an opportunity to engage in friendly competition and promote Thanksgiving services scheduled for service members.

Marine Corps Community Services in partnership with the single Marine program hosted the event.

The Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 214 and 122 hit the gridiron for America's favorite game, football!

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Yuma celebrated Thanksgiving this week with its 2023 Turkey Bowl.

If you any story ideas then you can contact her at: faith.rodriquez@kecytv.com

Faith Rodriquez is a digital content director who joined in 2022.

