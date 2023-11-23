MCAS Yuma celebrates Thanksgiving with Turkey Bowl
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Yuma celebrated Thanksgiving this week with its 2023 Turkey Bowl.
The Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 214 and 122 hit the gridiron for America's favorite game, football!
Marine Corps Community Services in partnership with the single Marine program hosted the event.
Giving marines an opportunity to engage in friendly competition and promote Thanksgiving services scheduled for service members.
Congrats to the winning team and thank you to all of our military members for your service!