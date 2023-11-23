Skip to Content
Crossroads Mission serves more than 4,000 meals for Thanksgiving

today at 4:51 PM
Published 4:59 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - It's Thanksgiving Day at the Crossroads Mission. 

Thursday is the final day of the Three Days of Thanksgiving event which began on Tuesday. 

This celebration helps feed thousands of community members and people in need. 

Crossroads Mission staff, volunteers, and community members all came together to enjoy the delicious turkey dinner. 

“People love the food, the socialization, and the lovely music," said Barbara Rochester, Crossroads Mission.

Volunteers share why they wanted to participate. 

“I am giving back to the community. I’m sharing my time with families that are here. I too was less fortunate growing up so I know the importance of a smile, a huge, of sharing," said Rosa Long, a volunteer.

“Helping people it’s so beautiful. It’s that vibe you know the mutual feeling… so it feels really good," said Dennis Valenzuela, a volunteer.

The Crossroads Mission served a grand total of 4,980 meals to locals. 

“And we just love taking care of the homeless and the mentally ill to make sure their holidays and the mission is there for all of the support they need," said Rochester.

This event couldn’t have been made possible without the help of the staff, volunteers, and everyone who donated food, so a huge thank you to them.

Miriam Ordonez

Si tiene alguna idea de historia que le gustaría compartir, contáctela en miriam.ordonez@kecytv.com

