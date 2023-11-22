Red Kettle campaign is back in Yuma

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The sights and sounds of the Red Kettle from the Salvation Army are back again, ringing in the holiday season.

The holiday season is the season of giving and Salvation Army bell ringers are out in front of local stores, collecting donations to help people in need across Yuma County.

Bells are ringing at retailers all over town.

“The holiday season is all about giving to the less fortunate that really need it,” said Mark Delatorre, a Salvation Army Yuma bell ringer.

This is Mark Delatorre’s first year as a bell ringer, he says donations are already pouring in.

“Out here in the foothills we’ve been really busy with donations the past few days,” said Delatorre.

Salvation Army Yuma says the goal is to raise $122,000 dollars in Yuma County.

“We’re encouraging people to really dig deep, to help those who don’t have much to give themselves,” said Lt. Jonathan Herzog.

This is an opportunity for locals to help spread Christmas joy to those that need it most.

“This fundraiser is our biggest fundraiser of the year, and this helps us to put food on people’s plates to make sure that people have rental and utility assistance, to make suer people are taken care of,” said Herzog.

Another holiday tradition is the Angel Tree program.

“If you we’re to go into any Walmart or Sam’s across Yuma County, you can find an Angel Tree tag and you can take that tag and shop for it at the store or anywhere else and return it back to Walmart or any firehouse around Yuma County,” said Herzog.

Lieutenant Herzog says they are always looking for volunteers.

“If there’s any local businesses, service clubs, organizations, schools, any groups out there, families looking to volunteer, please contact us,” said Herzog.

To donate, you can click here: yumaredkettle.org