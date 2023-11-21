New roadway extension at Gadsden Elementary School District #32 now open

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Gadsden Elementary School District (ESD) #32 held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate a new roadway extension from Cesar Chavez Blvd to San Luis Middle School and Arizona Desert Elementary.

In a press release, the ceremony took place on November 21, and Gadsden ESD #32 says the extension is to "enhance school transportation in the community."

Gadsden ESD #32 also says the roadway extension "reflects a proactive approach to enhancing school transportation infrastructure and fostering a conducive environment for learning."

Courtesy: Gadsden Elementary School District #32

"The new roadway extension will benefit 1,400 students, out of those students 500 are walkers,"

said Lizette Esparza, Gadsden ESD #32 Superintendent. "This project was a priority and

we are very happy to have provided a safer route for our students to get to school."

To learn more about the roadway extension's origin and the ceremony, read the press release below.