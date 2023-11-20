Bureau of Land Management to plan prescribed burnings

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Colorado River District - Yuma Field Office is planning to conduct prescribed burning, depending on weather conditions, in the following areas:

- located about 12 miles north of Yuma, as well as near Walter’s Camp, which is about 26 miles south of Blythe, California, along the California side of the lower Colorado River in Imperial County; planned between November 2023 and March 2024, as weather and fuel conditions allow. Senator Wash North Shore Recreation Area - 17 miles north of Yuma, between December 2023 and April 2024, as weather and fuel conditions allow.

BLM says fire personnel will burn piles of vegetation cleared from the shoreline and roads reducing the threat and spread of wildfires and improving access for outdoor recreationists in the area. Prescribed burning may occur multiple times to eliminate piles of vegetation accumulated during thinning treatments

To ensure the safety of visitors, BLM says fire management personnel will ignite the piles when weather conditions are conducive to burning. Visitors and outdoor recreationists should expect some light smoke in the area. Access to the burn area may be temporarily restricted to provide for public safety.

To learn more about the prescribed burnings in Walter's Camp and Senator Wash, read the respective press releases below.