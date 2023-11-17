Ukraine leader visits Yuma

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Ukrainian leader, Sergii Demydenko, CEO of Rebuild Ukraine Synergy, visited Yuma to meet with local businesses and and community members.

He also visited to tour the defense installations with the Arizona Defense and Industry Coalition leadership including Yuma Proving Ground.

Demydenko mentioned to us that Arizona holds a very special place in Ukraine's heart due to the work done by the late Senator John McCain when he was in office.

President and CEO of Arizona Defense and Industry Coalition, Lynndy Smith, shared why these types of partnerships are so important.

“So for us, it is all about developing those partnerships so that in the long run Arizona is not just a partner for Ukraine in the existing more, but far beyond that in partners from an economic level. From a social level as well as a political level," stated Smith.