Traffic control changes for Escondido Beach II Subdivision beginning December

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The City of San Luis Public Works Department announced traffic control changes for Escondido Beach II Subdivision to improve safety and traffic flow.

This is following the new Arizona Sidewalk Law and these changes will take effect on December 4, 2023.

Here are the following changes from the City of San Luis:

A portion of Escondido Street will be one-way northbound. Parking on Escondido Street will be located on the west side of the street.

A portion of Beach Street will be one-way southbound. Parking on Beach Street will be located on the east side of the street.

As a result of these changes, the portions of Escondido Street and Beach Street with two-way traffic will no longer have room for on-site parking.

The City of San Luis said the Public Works Department will hold a Public Neighborhood Meeting to give more information and answer any questions or concerns.

This meeting will be on Monday, November 20 beginning at 5 p.m. and will be happening at the park located at 1078 Beach Street.

To view the English and Spanish Traffic Control Change Notice for Escondido Beach, go to https://www.sanluisaz.gov or you can view it below.