Yuma County

Local business raises funds for two Border Patrol agents injured

Published 5:42 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Ed Whitehead's Tire Pros came together Friday to raise funds for the two Border Patrol agents who were injured in the line of duty in October.

Ed Whitehead’s raised more than $4,000 during their free customer appreciation barbeque Friday at their Wellton location.

They also had a raffle.

The money will be split in half.

Ed Whitehead’s would like to thank everyone who came together to help make this happen.

