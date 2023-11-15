Proposed water and wastewater utility rate hike being considered

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma City Council will continue talks to possibly increase water and wastewater utility rates.

The specific rate hike has not been announced, but the meeting will also look to reinstate the Water Resource Trust Fund Surcharge to protect Yuma's water supply.

The surcharge was implemented in 1988 and that amount has also not been released.

City Council Member Art Morales explains why they're considering the rate hike.

“We had a consultant that looked at our current rates and looked at our CIP plan and they're providing a recommendation for utility regarding water and wastewater fees,” said Morales.

If the city moves forward with setting a possible rate hike there will be two public meetings on January 16th and 17th for residents to voice their concerns.

We'll have an update for you tonight at 10.