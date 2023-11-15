Hundreds get free food for Thanksgiving

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Hundreds of locals received free food Wednesday to help them with their Thanksgiving meals.

Lerner and Rowe Law Firm gave away more than 800 turkeys and other food items at the Yuma County Fairgrounds.

A member with the Lerner and Rowe Giveback Foundation says this is a great opportunity to help the community, especially with Thanksgiving just around the corner.

"We love to do it, we love to give back to the community, we were in Indiana, Vegas. We love to give back to the communities and help the people that are in need," stated Cindy Ernest, Lerner and Rowe Giveback Foundation.

A total of 850 turkeys and meals were given away on Wednesday.