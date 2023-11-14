Skip to Content
Yuma County

Yuma has the 9th highest mortgage delinquency rate among small U.S. metros

today at 8:52 AM
Published 10:29 AM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - According to a study done by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, U.S. Census Bureau, and Zillow, Yuma is ranked in the top 10 cities with the most mortgage delinquency.

3.3% of mortgages in Yuma were at least 30 days delinquent as of December 2022.

The report also found Arizona to have a delinquency rate of 1.4%, nearly half compared to Yuma.

Other small U.S metros included in the report were Pueblo, CO ranked 11, Florence, SC ranked six and Laredo, TX ranked number one with a rate of 5.9% of mortgages were at least 30 days delinquent.

Valeria Rodriguez will have more details tonight.

Valeria Rodriguez

Valeria Rodriguez joined the KYMA team as a multimedia journalist in June 2023.
If you have any story ideas, you can contact her at valeria.rodriguez@kecytv.com.

