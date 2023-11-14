Yuma among top hidden gem destination cities for snowbirds

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - According to Architectural Digest, Yuma is the third top hidden gem destination for snowbirds in Arizona.

Architectural Digest said it ranked the best 75 cities based on housing and lodging availability, Yelp ratings for activities and eateries, home sale prices, and winter weather conditions to determine the top hidden gem cities for snowbirds.

Here are the seven Arizona cities that rank in the top 75 hidden gem cities for snowbirds:

Gilbert is the top hidden gem destination for snowbirds in Arizona 5th among all cities in our study 1st for the greatest selection of activities and dining.

Sedona is the #2 top hidden gem destination for snowbirds in Arizona 6th among all cities in our study 5th for housing and lodging availability 4th for activities and dining

Yuma is the #3 top hidden gem destination for snowbirds in Arizona 8th among all cities in our study 9th for housing and lodging availability 11th for activities and dining 12th for affordability

Bisbee, Ajo, Green Valley, and Cottonwood also rank in our top 75! Ajo is the #1 most affordable hidden gem city for snowbirds Bisbee is the #2 most affordable hidden gem city for snowbirds

You can read the full study here.