Man dead after motorcycle crash

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma police have just identified the man who died in a motorcycle crash.

According to the Yuma Police Department (YPD), a 33-year-old man was driving a 2023 Honda motorcycle Sunday northbound on Redondo Center Drive when he hit a curb and lost control of the bike.

“He was ejected off the bike and was pronounced deceased on scene," stated Sgt. Lori Franklin, Yuma Police Department.

YPD said they believe the man, now identified as Luis Urbina Vallecillo, was under the influence of alcohol and speeding.

Redondo Center Drive has a speed limit of 35 miles per hour.

It’s unknown how fast the man was going.

“When you’re riding a motorcycle please be cautious, uh, stay back away from vehicles. Please don’t speed, please don’t drink and drive," expressed Sgt. Franklin.

They also take this time to remind other drivers to be cautious with motorcycles and other cyclists on the road.

“And for our other drivers, be aware, that this is perfect riding weather so there’s a lot of people out there riding on motorcycles. So we ask you drivers of vehicles… watch out for motorcycles, they’re smaller so always check your mirror and be courteous on the road," stated Sgt. Franklin.

This case is still under investigation.

If you have any information please call YPD or 78-CRIME to remain anonymous.